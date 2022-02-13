12-Year-Old Ends Life After Parents Refuse To Take Him To Wedding: Police

No suicide note was found in the boy's room, said the police. (Representational)

A 12-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself to death after his parents refused to take him to a wedding ceremony along with them in Bhopal city, police said on Sunday.

Aryan Karosia, a Class 6 student, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at his home in Vijay Market area, in-charge of Bhopal's Govindpura police station, Ashok Singh Parihar, said.

On Saturday, the minor had asked his parents to take him to a wedding ceremony along with them. However, they refused to do so, which left him heartbroken, said the police. At night, he allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself.

No suicide note was found in the room, he said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.