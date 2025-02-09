12 Maoists Killed, 2 Security Personnel Dead In Chhattisgarh Encounter

Two security personnel were killed and 12 Maoists gunned down in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district today, police said. The encounter began deep in a forest in Indravati National Park area when a security team was conducting an anti-Maoist operation, a senior police officer has said. "As per preliminary information, 12 Naxalites were killed in the gunfight," he said, according to a PTI report.

Two security personnel have been injured in the encounter and are out of danger, officials have said. They added that the Maoists killed in the gunfight are being identified and security forces have recovered arms and explosives from the spot.

A search operation is on and more forces have been rushed to the encounter site, officials said.