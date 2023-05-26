12 Dead, Many Injured In Rajasthan After Heavy Rain; Orange Alert Issued

Issues with water and electricity outages were reported in a few areas.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have resulted in the deaths of at least 12 individuals and injured several others in Rajasthan's Tonk district, officials said on Friday.

Late on Thursday, the district experienced severe weather conditions, including gusty winds and heavy rainfall, which resulted in the loss of life and significant property damage. The Jaipur International Airport reported a thunder squall, reaching a peak speed of 96 kmph.

The weather office, on Friday, issued an orange alert for several locations in the state, anticipating heavy rain and powerful thunderstorms, reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph. Hailstorms were also predicted in some areas.

Tonk District Collector, Chinmayee Gopal, reported the 12 fatalities from various parts of the district - three each in Tonk city and Niwai block, two in both Malpura and Devli and one each in Toda Rai Singh and Uniara. The injured individuals have been admitted to different hospitals throughout the district, added Gopal.

Issues with water and electricity outages were reported in a few areas, with efforts to restore services underway, noted the district collector.

Field staff have been working to evaluate the total loss caused by the storm and subsequent rainfall. Once their report is compiled, those eligible will receive compensation under government regulations, she added.

Relief for the dead will be provided from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), according to Disaster Management and Relief Secretary PC Kishan.

Over the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 am on Friday, weather data indicated that Jaipur tehsil received 6 cm of rainfall, while Tonk's Malpura, Sikar's Lakshmangarh, Jhunjhunu's Pilani, Sawai Madhopur's Bonli, Karauli's Hindaun, Jaipur's Sambhar, Chaksu, Chomu, and Ajmer's Sarwar each recorded 5 cm. Other areas across the state reported between 1 and 4 cm of rainfall.

Due to the severe weather conditions, the Met Office issued an orange alert on Friday for the northern parts of the state, including Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Nagaur, Jaipur, Dausa, Bharatpur, Dhaulpur, and Karauli districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted that the thunderstorms are likely to persist in the districts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions on 27th May.

"With the emergence of another new Western Disturbance on 28th May, it is anticipated that the thunderstorms will intensify again. The likelihood of a severe storm, with winds ranging from 50 to 70 kmph, heavy rainfall, lightning, and possible hailstorms at certain locations, is high," an official said.