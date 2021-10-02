12-Day Mega Military Exercise By India, Sri Lanka To Begin On Monday

'Mitra Shakti' exercise will be conducted at Combat Training School, Sri Lanka (Representational)

India and Sri Lanka will carry out a 12-day mega military exercise from Monday with a focus on enhancing counter-terror cooperation.

The eighth edition of the 'Mitra Shakti' exercise will be conducted at Combat Training School in Sri Lanka's Ampara from October 4 to 15, the Defence Ministry said today.

"The aim of the exercise is to promote close relations between armies of both countries and enhance inter-operability and sharing best practices in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations," it said.

The ministry said an all arms contingent of 120 personnel of the Indian Army will participate in the exercise along with a battalion-strength contingent of the Sri Lankan Army.

"The exercise will involve tactical level operations at sub-unit level in an international counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism environment," it said in a statement.

The ministry said that the exercise will go a long way in further strengthening the relationship between both the South Asian nations and will act as a catalyst in bringing synergy and cooperation at the grass-root level between both armies.

Sri Lanka was rocked by a series of deadly bomb blasts in April 2019 in which over 300 people were killed.

In the backdrop of the blasts, India and Sri Lanka enhanced their anti-terror cooperation.

The seventh edition of the 'Mitra Shakti' exercise was conducted at Foreign Training Node (FTN) in Pune in 2019.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)