Mumbai on Friday reported 1,956 new Covid cases, 15 per cent higher than yesterday (1,702), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The positivity rate stood at 12.74 per cent.

Last week, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal had directed officials to increase testing.

The daily COVID-19 cases in the city have been steadily rising since the last one month and the single-day case count has registered over three fold rise since May-end.