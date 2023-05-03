11-Year-Old Dead After Being Run Over By 15-Year-Old Driving Car: Police

A case has been registered, said police. (Representational)

An 11-year-old girl died after being run over by a car allegedly driven by a 15-year-old boy in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur district.

According to police, the incident occurred on Monday near Nallur when the school-going student lost control of the wheel and crushed the girl to death as she walked on the side of the road.

The minor driver suffered injuries as the car overturned, said police. He is expected to be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board today.

Tamil Nadu Police have registered a case against both the minor boy and his father under three sections of the Motor Vehicles Act including causing death by negligence.