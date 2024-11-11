11 Suspected Kuki Militants Killed In Gunfight With Security Forces In Manipur: Sources

11 suspected Kuki militants were shot dead in an encounter with CRPF in Manipur

At least 11 suspected Kuki insurgents were shot dead in an encounter with the security forces in Manipur's Jiribam district today, sources said. The situation is fluid and more details are awaited.

Some Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were also injured in the attack by the suspected Kuki militants in the district bordering Assam, sources said.

The encounter began after the suspected Kuki militants launched a massive attack from two sides on a police station in Jiribam, sources said.