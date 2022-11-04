11 Labourers Killed After SUV Collides With Bus In Madhya Pradesh

Further investigations are underway.

Eleven labourers were killed after a bus collided with an SUV in Madhya Pradesh's Betul late on Thursday night, police said.

According to the police, the 11 labourers were on their way back from Amravati in Maharashtra when the accident took place at around 2 am near Jhallar police station between Gudgaon and Bhaisdehi. The driver of the SUV dozed off before it rammed into a bus.

Seven bodies were taken out immediately but the vehicle had to be carved to get the remaining bodies out, Betul senior police officer Simala Prasad said.

