11 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Kashmir

Poonch accident: The bus fell 100 metres into a gorge after skidding off the mountain road

Eleven people were killed and several were injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell 100 metres into a rocky gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today, the police said. The bus was going from Loran to Poonch, 175 km from state capital Srinagar.

The injured people have been admitted to a hospital at Mandi.

The driver could have been speeding around the tight turns, the police said, adding it is likely he lost control while turning around a tight bend before skidding off the road.

The bus came to rest on a rocky stream between two hills after falling from the narrow mountain road. It hit the rocks with such force that the roof tore off completely, rescuers who are at the site said. The front part of the bus got separated by the impact and was flung some metres away from the main chassis.

The number of dead may rise as some of the injured people are critical, a police officer said.

