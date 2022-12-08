11 Indore Medical Stuendts Suspended For 3 Months After Ragging Complaint

11 senior students were suspended immediately, and have been barred from staying in the college's hostel.

Eleven MBBS students of the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College in Indore in Madhya Pradesh were suspended on Thursday for three months for allegedly ragging their juniors, an official said.

Following a police investigation into the ragging, 11 senior students were suspended immediately, and have been barred from staying in the college's hostel during the suspension period, Dean Sanjay Dixit told PTI.

"These 11 senior students of MBBS course were found to be involved in ragging during the police investigation. Post this, the anti-ragging committee of the college decided to take disciplinary action against them," he said.

After the incident came to light, the Dean had claimed the ragging incident, in which juniors were allegedly made to perform obscene acts, did not take place in the college or hostel.

Sanyogitaganj police station inspector Tahzeeb Qazi said the college management had lodged a criminal complaint with the police on July 24 after an aggrieved student petitioned the helpline of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"The police zeroed in on the 11 students after a detailed investigation and recording of statements. Nine students were let off after they were served Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) notices, which state that they must co-operate with the police probe and appear in court while being charge-sheeted," Mr Qazi explained.

The police are on the lookout for two students in this case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)