11 Ex Shiv Sena Corporators Join Team Shinde In Maharashtra's Nashik

As many as 11 former corporators of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Nashik city have joined the Eknath Shinde faction (Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena).

Former leader of opposition Ajay Boraste, Suryakant Lavte, Suvarna Matale, R D Dhongde, Jyoti Khole, Sudam Demse, Jayashree Kharjul, Pratap Meheroliya, Chandrakant Khade, Poonam Mogre and Raju Lavte joined the Shinde faction, sources said.

Along with them, Sachin Bhosale of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also joined the Shinde faction.

All of them met Chief Minister Shinde at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai late Thursday night and joined the party, sources added.

District guardian minister Dada Bhuse and MP Hemant Godse were also present.

Police security was stepped up at Ajay Boraste's residence to avoid any untoward incident.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had denied that there was any rift in the party while talking to reporters in Nashik on Wednesday.

Sena (UBT) district chief Vijay Karanjkar hit out at Boraste on Friday saying that he was leaving the party where he had got several posts in the last 12 years.

