11 Days After Complaining To College, Odisha Student Set Herself On Fire

On July 1, a student in Odisha levelled sexual harassment charges against her college professor. She wrote a long letter detailing months of abuse and threats from the professor, but no action was taken by the college authorities or the police. Eleven days later, she set herself on fire and is currently battling for her life at AIIMS Bhubaneswar with over 90 per cent burn injuries.

The 22-year-old student took the drastic step on the premises of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore. The incident has triggered protests, political back-and-forth, and calls for urgent institutional reforms.

The student, enrolled in the college's B.Ed programme, had formally lodged a complaint with the college's Internal Complaints Committee on 1 July, accusing her head of department, Professor Samir Kumar Sahu, of repeated sexual harassment and threats to sabotage her academic future. The letter she submitted detailed months of abuse. A copy of the letter was also shared on social media on July 1, with Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and other top officials tagged in the post.

Despite the formal complaint, no action was taken by the college. According to sources, she had been told the institution would act within seven days. Twelve days later, on July, she self-immolated during a student protest outside the college gate.

She remains on life support, with doctors confirming that more than 95 per cent of her body has been severely burned. Another student who attempted to rescue her has sustained 70 per cent burn injuries and is also receiving treatment at AIIMS.

Following the incident, Sahu was arrested by the Balasore Police. The Odisha Higher Education Department later announced the suspension of both Sahu and the college principal, Dilip Ghosh. State Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj stated that "strict action will be taken against those responsible."

Superintendent of Police (Balasore), Raj Prasad, confirmed that a police investigation is underway. "The teacher has been arrested. Several teams are collecting evidence. Whoever is found to be at fault will be held accountable," he said.

The college principal, in his initial response, confirmed that the student had met him earlier on the day of the incident and had requested that he summon Professor Sahu to his office.

"The student met me in my office today and stated that she was facing extreme mental pressure. She asked me to call Sahu to the office, which I did," Mr Ghosh said.

A video that has since circulated widely shows the student engulfed in flames running through a corridor of the college building. A bystander initially attempts to intervene but retreats when his clothes catch fire. The woman is later seen emerging from the corridor as others try to extinguish the flames.

Family members of the student allege that the college administration actively discouraged her from pursuing the complaint further. Her father, speaking to NDTV, said: "She is on life support. The doctor told me that 95 per cent of her body is damaged. I went to see her today. I cannot recognise my daughter."

He further alleged that members of the college's internal complaints committee, as well as the principal, pressured his daughter and family to withdraw the complaint. "They told me that if we didn't withdraw, an FIR would be filed against me. They said I would be arrested."

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Indian National Congress have written separately to President Droupadi Murmu requesting an audience during her two-day visit to Odisha beginning today.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)

