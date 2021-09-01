100% Indore Adults Given 1st Dose Of Covid Vaccine: Shivraj Chouhan

Indore is followed by Agar-Malwa (with 90% vaccinated) and Bhopal (at 88%) (File)

All adults in Indore have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Tuesday, calling it a "miracle" in a series of tweets.

That makes Indore the first district in the country with a population of more than 10 lakh to give the first dose to 100 per cent adults.



"Many thanks to the people of Indore, public representatives, administration, crisis management committees and various social organizations that due to their active cooperation, the first dose of 100 per cent vaccine has been administered in Indore," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



The Chief Minister said he had appealed to the people of Indore to get their first dose of vaccination by August 31 and that had been achieved.

"Recently, during my stay in Indore, I had appealed to the people of Indore to take the first dose by August 31. Indore has done this miracle. The dose of security and life has been imposed by the people of Indore. Many congratulations.

"Many thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, with whose blessings the state could get enough vaccine and Indore achieved this goal. Under the guidance of Prime Minister, we will soon achieve the target of 100 per cent vaccination in entire Madhya Pradesh," tweeted the Chief Minister.



Indore is followed by Agar-Malwa district, with 90 per cent of its population vaccinated, and Bhopal is at number 3 with 88 per cent vaccinated.



Indore Collector Manish Singh, confirming the development, said by Tuesday evening, Indore had vaccinated 28,08,212 people aged above 18 years -- more than its targeted population of 28,07,559.



Madhya Pradesh reported 10 new coronavirus cases and zero Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.