100 Murder Cases Shifted From UP Judge After 22 Death Sentences In 4 Months

Around 100 murder cases pending before Additional District and Sessions Judge Ravikumar Diwakar, who had delivered 22 death sentences in 10 cases in the last four months, have been transferred to the Court of the District and Sessions Judge through an administrative order, officials said on Wednesday.

Government counsel Kuldeep Kumar told PTI that the cases, involving offences punishable with death or life imprisonment, were transferred from the fast-track court headed by Diwakar to the court of District and Sessions Judge Virendra Kumar Singh.

There were apprehensions among the lawyers and litigants over the possibility of the court awarding capital punishment, District Bar Association president Pramod Tyagi said.

Through an administrative order issued on Tuesday, the district judge decided to recall the cases to his own court, Tyagi said.

In the past four months, Diwakar's court has delivered judgments in 10 cases, resulting in 22 people being sentenced to death.

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