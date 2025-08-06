100-Metre Iron Bridge Destroyed By Floods, 12 Villages Cut Off In Uttarkashi

The impact of the flash floods in Uttarkashi is being felt across the region and there are spots were rescue teams have not been able to reach yet. One such spot is the Harsil Valley, which has been cut off due to the collapse of the 100-meter iron bridge.

A days after the flash floods in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, NDRF and SDRF teams have not been able to properly begin relief and rescue operations in Harsil Valley, NDTV has found.

With the bridge built by the Border Roads Organisation or BRO, washed away, people are now being evacuated by helicopter. But the progress is slow.

The area that has been cut off is about 55 km from Dharali - the village that bore the brunt of the flash flood. The iron bridge was 30 km from Dharali, and the 12-plus Harsil villages that have been cut off is another 25 km away.

The only way Harsil was connected with the was the iron bridge. Today, not even a piece of that broken bridge is visible. An enormous boulder had brought it down and its debris had been pulled downwards and buried by tons of mud. The water, which flows here through a sharp gorge is still going extremely fast.

The bridge was not the only casualty. Parts of the road, too, have collapsed - making it impossible to drive through this stretch.

On Tuesday afternoon, nearly half the picturesque Dharali village was buried as the river Kheer Ganga overflowed, bringing down tons on debris - mud from the river bed and rubble from destroyed houses - from is upper reaches.

The sudden deluge swept through the village near Harsil valley, washing away homes, hotels, and parts of an army camp.

Nearly 100 people are feared trapped, and only a fraction has been rescued so far. Those missing include 11 soldiers who were among the first responders.