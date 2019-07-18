100% Confident Trust Vote Will Be Defeated In Karnataka: BS Yeddyurappa

BS Yeddyurappa had said the top court ruling was a "moral victory" for the rebel legislators. (File)

As the Congress-Janata Dal Secular coalition government in Karnataka faces a trust vote after the resignation of 16 legislators and two independents pulling their support earlier this month, Bharatiya Janata Party's state president BS Yeddyurappa said today that he is confident that the motion would be defeated.

"I don't know what their party (coalition partners Congress and JD-S) is going to do but we are 105. They will be less than 100. Hundred per cent we are confident that the confidence motion will be defeated," Mr Yeddyurappa said at the Vidhana Soudha.

To a question whether Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy would resign today, Mr Yeddyurappa said: "Let us wait and see."

Sixteen legislators - 13 from the Congress and three from JDS - have resigned in the last two weeks, while two independent legislators have withdrawn their support to the coalition government. The resignations, if accepted, will bring down the ruling coalition's strength in the 225-member assembly to 100 from 118.

One of the rebel lawmakers Ramalinga Reddy, however, said that he had decided to stay on with the coaltion, vote in favour of the government and continue as a legislator.

