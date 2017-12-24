10 Things To Know About Himachal Pradesh's Next Chief Minister Jairam Thakur

Jairam Thakur belongs to the Rajput community that has a significant presence in Himachal Pradesh.

New Delhi: Five-time legislator Jairam Thakur has been chosen to be the 13th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, the BJP announced today after a meeting attended by the party's central observers and union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar. His swearing-in has been fixed for December 27. "No other proposal was made for any other candidate," Mr Tomar said. Interestingly, Mr Thakur's name was suggested by former Chief Minister PK Dhumal, who was named as the chief ministerial candidate just 10 days before the elections in November. The 73-year-old, however, lost the election to his Congress opponent and one-time protege Rajendra Rana. But he remained in the fray after he was offered freshly won seats by his well-wishers.