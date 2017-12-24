10 Things To Know About Himachal Pradesh's Next Chief Minister Jairam Thakur

Jairam Thakur belongs to the Rajput community that has a significant presence in Himachal Pradesh.
New Delhi: Five-time legislator Jairam Thakur has been chosen to be the 13th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, the BJP announced today after a meeting attended by the party's central observers and union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Narendra Singh Tomar. His swearing-in has been fixed for December 27. "No other proposal was made for any other candidate," Mr Tomar said. Interestingly, Mr Thakur's name was suggested by former Chief Minister PK Dhumal, who was named as the chief ministerial candidate just 10 days before the elections in November. The 73-year-old, however, lost the election to his Congress opponent and one-time protege Rajendra Rana. But he remained in the fray after he was offered freshly won seats by his well-wishers.
Here is a 10-pointer on the next Himachal Pradesh chief minister:
Jairam Thakur, 53, represents Seraj, a constituency near Mandi, and had earlier been the party's state unit chief between 2006 and 2009. He also served as the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj minister in Mr Dhumal's government from 2007 to 2012.
Several names were in the race for the past few days, including Health Minister JP Nadda, who is considered a keen strategist. His proximity to the party top brass, especially BJP national president Amit Shah, was seen as a huge plus for him even though some party leaders expected the BJP leadership to choose the chief minister from among the lawmakers.
Mr Thakur belongs to the Rajput community that has a significant presence in the state. He did his graduation in Mandi and Master's from Panjab University in Chandigarh.
He was introduced to the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated to BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), during his graduation days.
Even though he lost his maiden assembly election in 1993, he was elected to state legislative assembly in 1998 and for a consecutive fourth term in December, 2012.
"My son has seen extreme poverty in his childhood," his emotional octogenarian mother Biri Singh told reporters at her ancestral house in Tandi village in the interiors of Mandi.
A senior party leader said that Mr Thakur has "suitable credentials" to be the chief minister of the hill state. He emerged as a frontrunner for the post after Mr Dhumal and state party chief Satpal Satti were defeated in the assembly elections.
The BJP wrested power in Himachal Pradesh from the Congress, winning close to two-thirds majority with 44 seats in the 68-member assembly. The Congress managed to retain only 21 seats.
After being chosen for the top post, Mr Thakur said, "Our dream of a Congress-free Himachal Pradesh has been realised."
He has also vowed to deliver on promises made and to "work round the clock to ensure progress and development of Himachal Pradesh."