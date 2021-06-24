'Remove Dilli, Dil Ki Doori': 10 Things PM Said At Meet With J&K Leaders

PM Modi said that he wants to remove "Dilli ki Doori" (distance from Delhi) as well as "Dil Ki Doori" (distance between hearts).

The PM assured the leaders that Jammu and Kashmir's statehood - revoked in 2019 when it was split into two union territories - will be restored "at an appropriate time".

The Prime Minister urged leaders to get on board with the process of redrawing assembly constituencies known as delimitation and assured that assembly elections will be held after the delimitation process is completed.

The PM heard suggestions and inputs from all participants and expressed happiness that all participants shared their frank views. It was an open discussion that revolved around building a better future for Kashmir, sources said.

PM Modi said that the government is fully committed to the democratic process in Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that holding assembly elections just like the successful conduct of District Development Council or DDC elections is a priority.

He expressed satisfaction with "the acceleration of development" in Jammu and Kashmir and said that it is creating new hope and aspirations among the people, according to sources.

The PM said that even one death in Jammu and Kashmir is painful and it was a collective duty to protect the younger generation.

The PM emphasised the need to strengthen democracy at the grassroots and work together with the people of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure their upliftment.

The Prime Minister stressed that the young generation of Jammu and Kashmir needed to be given opportunities.