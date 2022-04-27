10 Students Injured In Lift Collapse At Ghaziabad Institute

Four out of the 10 students sustained fractures in their legs. (Representational)

Ten students of a management institute were injured on Wednesday as a lift collapsed due to overloading, police said.

The incident took place at IMS Management Institute at Dasna town in the morning when the lift's cable broke on the fifth floor and fell down, they said.

Four out of the 10 students sustained fractures in their legs, while others suffered minor injuries, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja told PTI.

They were first year students of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA).

"Prima facie, the cause of the accident was overloading. The engineers of the lift-manufacturing company have been summoned to know the technical aspect as to why the lift collapsed," Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sadar Vinay Singh said.