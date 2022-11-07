10% Quota For Poor (EWS) Cleared By Supreme Court, Big Win For Government

The Supreme Court today backed the 10 per cent quota in colleges and government jobs for the poor or EWS (Economically Weaker Sections), saying it is not discriminatory and does not alter the basic structure of the constitution.

The judges said the EWS quota does not violate the constitution on account of the 50 per cent ceiling limit.

The EWS reservation was launched just before the 2019 general election and bypassed affirmative action that benefits communities traditionally marginalised in Indian society.

The 103rd constitutional amendment was cleared in January 2019 by the Centre soon after the ruling BJP lost the Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh elections. It was instantly challenged in the Supreme Court.