Ananth Kumar, From Student Leader To Trusted NDA Minister: 10 Points

Ananth Kumar rose the ranks, from BJP student leader to union minister in the NDA government
Bengaluru: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru at 2 am on Monday. The 59-year-old leader was suffering from cancer for nearly a year. Ananth Kumar was back from the US in October after treatment. His wife, Tejaswini and two daughters were with him when he died. The President, Prime Minister and senior leaders across party lines condoled the death of Ananth Kumar. The Karnataka Chief Minister described Ananth Kumar as "a value-based politician, who made significant contribution to the country as a lawmaker and union minister." Ananth Kumar was born on July 22, 1959 in Bengaluru to HN Narayan Sastry and Girija Shastry.
Here is Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar's political journey
Since 1996, Ananth Kumar had represented the Bengaluru South constituency in the Lok Sabha.
He held two key portfolios - as the union minister of chemicals and fertilizers since May 2014 and as minister of parliamentary affairs since July 2016 until his death.
Ananth Kumar was the first Indian politician who had his own websites - www.dataindia.com and www.ananth.org.
He had graduated from the KS Arts College in Hubli and later went on to complete a degree in law from JSS Law College.
Ananth Kumar took keen interest in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and started his journey in politics as a member of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidarthy Parishad or ABVP.
In his student days, during the Emergency, he was jailed alongwith many ABVP student activists.
Later he was elected the ABVP head of Karnataka and became its national secretary in 1985.
Ananth Kumar was made the national secretary of BJP in 1996, after serving as the state president of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha for many years.
The same year he was elected to the 11th Lok Sabha. He was the civil aviation minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee government.
In his political career, spanning over three decades, he handled various portfolios like tourism, urban development, poverty alleviation, sports and youth and cultural affairs.