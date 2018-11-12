Ananth Kumar, From Student Leader To Trusted NDA Minister: 10 Points

Ananth Kumar rose the ranks, from BJP student leader to union minister in the NDA government

Bengaluru: Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar died at a private hospital in Bengaluru at 2 am on Monday. The 59-year-old leader was suffering from cancer for nearly a year. Ananth Kumar was back from the US in October after treatment. His wife, Tejaswini and two daughters were with him when he died. The President, Prime Minister and senior leaders across party lines condoled the death of Ananth Kumar. The Karnataka Chief Minister described Ananth Kumar as "a value-based politician, who made significant contribution to the country as a lawmaker and union minister." Ananth Kumar was born on July 22, 1959 in Bengaluru to HN Narayan Sastry and Girija Shastry.