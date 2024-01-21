10 Pics: Laos To Thailand, Lord Ram's World At Delhi's Old Fort

The artistes will travel to Lucknow, Varanasi and Ayodhya for their performances.

Local and foreign drama troupes are presenting various acts from Ramayana at the India-International Ramayana mela at Delhi's Purana Qila to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. The four-day event is set to end this Sunday. It is themed on 'Connecting the world through Ramayana' to showcase the cultural richness and universality of the epic through dramatic performances. Later this month, they will travel to Lucknow, Varanasi and Ayodhya for their performances.

Here are some glimpses from the Ramayana mela:

The Laos Version

Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Photo: Sondeep Shankar

'Phra-Lak Phra-Lam', presented by the Royal Ballet Theatre Group from Laos, is localized version of the Ramayana in a verse form similar to the Buddhist Jataka stories. It is loosely based on the Ramayana with several emphases not found in the Thai version of the epic, the Ramakien.

Girl Power

Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Photo: Sondeep Shankar

‘Ram ki Shakti Puja' saw girls enacting the roles of Lord Ram and Lakshman. The play recreated a fierce battle between Ram and Ravana, before which Ram seeks Shakti's blessings. Shakti puts him to test, but Ram succeeds and acquires the power required to emerge victorious in the battle with Ravana.

From Malaysia

Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Photo: Sondeep Shankar

The Ramayana Group of Temple of Fine Arts from Malaysia depicts Ram's return to Ayodhya where he was received by his mother and his crowning.

The Bharatnatyam Style

Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Photo: Sondeep Shankar

The Ramayana Group of Nrithyaranjani, led by Guru Kanaka Srinivasan, put up their performance in Bharatnatyam style.

Ramayana Chanting

Photo: Sondeep Shankar

Internationally acclaimed Roche Bois Vandana Ramayan Group, comprising 20 singers from Mauritius, chants verses from Ramayana.

From Thailand

Photo: Sondeep Shankar

‘Khon Dance' group from Thailand shows Ravana kidnapping Sita and Ram meeting Hanuman.