10 Per Cent Quota For Economically Weak Challenged In Supreme Court

The proposed law to provide 10 per cent quota in jobs and eduction to  the economically weaker sections in the general category, has been challenged in the Supreme Court. The petition alleges that the bill, pushed through parliament in an unprecedented two days "with little debate", violates the two articles of the Constitution.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

