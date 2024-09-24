10-Month-Old Raped By Man Who Used To Visit Her Parents' House In Gujarat

A medical examination of both the victim and the accused has been conducted.

A 10-month-old girl was raped by a 30-year-old man in Gujarat's Bharuch on Sunday, police said. The incident took place in Panoli village when the accused took the baby away when she was playing in the courtyard of her house.

The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar Lalbabu Singh, sexually assaulted the infant while taking her to his home, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Oza said.

According to the police, the child's mother works at a restaurant. The accused knew the infant and her family and had on many occasions, come to their house to play with her. On Sunday, when the infant was playing in her courtyard, the accused took her away and raped her not far from the house.

The child's grandmother heard her cries and rushed to find the baby bleeding and severely injured. Outraged locals apprehended the accused and handed him over to the police. Later, the child's mother who rushed to the scene upon hearing the disturbing news, carried her baby to Bharuch Civil Hospital, where her condition worsened due to the severe injuries.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita before arresting the accused and further legal proceedings are underway.

A medical examination of both the victim and the accused has been conducted as part of the investigation.

(With inputs from Mahendra Prasad)

