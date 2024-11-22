10 Maoists Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh

The operation was initiated following intelligence that Naxalites were entering Chhattisgarh.

Ten Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Konta.

Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan confirmed that the encounter broke out in the early hours of Friday in the Bhejji area.

Security forces recovered several weapons from the sport, including three automatic firearms.

District Reserve Guard (DRG) initiated this operation following intelligence that Naxalites were entering Chhattisgarh via Odisha.

While P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Bastar, has confirmed the occurrence of the encounter. However, details regarding the number of casualties and types of weapons seized are still pending.

An intermittent exchange of fire is still underway, as per news agency PTI.

Last month, thirty-one Maoists were shot dead by security forces in a forest along the Narayanpur-Dantewada border in Chhattisgarh. Several assault rifles, including AK series and other weapons were recovered.

The encounter marks one of the biggest successes for the security forces in their fight against the Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh.