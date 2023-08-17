10 Manipur Tribal MLAs Likely To Skip Upcoming Assembly Session, Cite Security

Fearing physical harm, 10 tribal MLAs are likely to skip the upcoming assembly session in Manipur, sources have told NDTV.

The state government, which has been working to end the ethnic clashes over the last three months, has proposed that the session be called on August 21.



The Manipur Governor is, however, yet to issue notification summoning the assembly session.

According to Kuki-Zomi leadership sources, the 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs have held a series of meetings with the tribal leadership and concluded that visiting the Meitei-dominated Imphal would be risky.

They are apprehensive of being physically harmed, the sources added further.

Also, the tribal civil society has proposed to boycott the session protesting against the attacks on tribals.

Since May 12, the 10 MLAs, including seven from the state's ruling BJP, have been demanding a separate administration for the tribals.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The violence has so far led to the deaths of over 160 people.