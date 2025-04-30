21 Manipur MLAs Write To PM Modi, Ask To Form "Popular Government"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. 21 Manipur MLAs urged PM Modi to establish a popular government in the state where President's rule has been imposed. They argue this is crucial for peace, while Congress criticise them for bypassing proper channels to form a government.

Twenty-one MLAs from Manipur have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to form a "popular government" in the crisis-hit state that is under the President's rule. They said such a step would ensure peace and normalcy in the state.

The Centre on February 13 imposed President's rule in Manipur, where more than 260 people have been killed and thousands left homeless in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki tribes since May 2023.

The imposition of the President's rule came after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

The letter, signed by 13 BJP MLAs, three National People's Party (NPP) MLAs, three Naga Peoples' Front (NPF) MLAs and two independents, said: "The people of Manipur welcomed the President's rule... with lots of hope and expectation. However, it's going to be three months, but no visible actions to bring peace and normalcy have been seen so far."

"There is strong apprehension among the people that the violence may occur again in the state. Many civil organisations have come out openly against the imposition of the President's rule and (are) demanding installation of a popular government," they said.

"These organisations have started holding public rallies, street corner meetings, instigating the general public, blaming the ruling MLAs for not staking claim to form a popular government and fixing responsibility for the imposition of PR (President's rule) in the state," the MLAs said in the April 10 letter.

The Prime Minister's Office received the letter on April 29. The MLAs wrote the letter on April 10, a copy of the letter shows.

"We feel the installation of a popular government is the only means to bring peace and normalcy in Manipur," the letter said.

They asked PM Modi to "take necessary steps to install a popular government at the earliest in the interests of the people of Manipur. We assure you we will work with full dedication and devotion to bring peace and normalcy after the installation of a popular government".

However, Manipur Congress chief Keisham Meghachandra Singh criticised the 21 MLAs for writing to the Centre, bypassing the Governor.

He alleged the MLAs bypassed the constitutional route in their "attempt to form a government in the state". Mr Meghachandra accused the MLAs of political insincerity and questioned their seriousness about ensuring democratic governance in the state.

"These legislators, who should have gone to Raj Bhavan in Imphal to stake claim a formation of a new government, had chosen to write not to the Manipur Governor. Instead, they chose to write to the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister. The state is placed under President's Rule. Their actions show that they are not serious about meeting the Governor to stake claim to the new government in Manipur," Mr Meghachandra said in a post on X.

He said the political will of the people of Manipur must "not be reduced to a matter of convenience for ruling parties".

"The mandate of the people of Manipur can't be played for their political convenience. The people of Manipur want a change. The people of Manipur want a new alternative", the Congress leader said.

"We must honour the new alternative and the change that the people of Manipur will bring for our better future."