10 Killed In Explosion At Carpet Factory In UP's Bhadohi District

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: February 23, 2019 16:04 IST
The explosion reportedly took place due to the crackers stored inside the building.


Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh: 

Ten people have died in an explosion inside a carpet factory, which was being used as a front to make crackers, in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district this afternoon. The explosion reportedly took place due to the crackers that were stored inside the building.

Such was the intensity of the blast that the entire building was reduced to rubble, and reportedly also caused three houses to collapse. Visuals from the blast site showed rubble scattered everywhere.

Earthmoving equipment has been pressed into service to carry out relief and rescue works, news agency PTI reported. Forensic experts and a team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the site.
 

