10 Killed After Vehicle Falls Into 300-Feet Deep Gorge On J&K Highway

The victims are migrant workers who were on their way to Srinagar.

Ten people have died after a passenger vehicle they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

Officials said the accident happened around 1:30 in the night and the vehicle fell into a 300-feet deep gorge at a place called Battery Cheshma in Ramban district.

Amid heavy rains, rescue operations were launched by state disaster management workers and police to retrieve the bodies.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condoled the deaths and said all assistance will be provided to the families of the victims.

"Deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban in which precious lives have been lost. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. I've issued instructions to Dist Admin & Div Com to render all assistance, as provided in the rule, to the kin of victims," said Mr Sinha on X.