10 Injured In Clashes Between Forces, Protestors In Jammu And Kashmir

Security forces fired pellets and live rounds in air to disperse the mob (File)

At least 10 people were injured on Saturday as clashes broke out between security forces and stone throwers near an encounter site in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, where five terrorists were killed during an overnight operations, the police said.

Hundreds of protestors assembled near the encounter site in Kiloora village after the five terrorists were killed in a gunbattle and started throwing stones at security forces, a police official said.

He said the security forces fired pellets and live rounds in air to disperse the mob in face of relentless stone throwing.

Advertisement

Several persons were injured in the security forces' action, he said, adding four of them have been referred to a hospital for specialised treatment.