Farmers, Para-Olympic Champions Among 10,000 Guests Invited To Republic Day Parade

Around 10,000 special guests will be honoured at the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, on January 26, the Centre said on Thursday. As part of the government's initiative to promote 'Jan Bhagidari' (people's involvement) in national events, these guests include distinguished individuals from various sectors and beneficiaries of government programmes.

Hailed as the architects of 'Swarnim Bharat,' they come from diverse backgrounds, having excelled in their respective fields or made exemplary use of government schemes to contribute to the nation's progress, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

The invitees come from several categories. Sarpanches, or village heads, from top-performing panchayats, who achieved targets in at least six government schemes, will be among the attendees. The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances selected these panchayats through a national-level competition.

Disaster relief workers will also be recognised for their efforts in managing disasters; many of them will visit Delhi for the first time. Members of Self Help Groups (SHGs), particularly those working in health, sanitation, and gender empowerment, will honoured for their work. Priority will be given to SHG members who have never visited Delhi, the Defence Ministry said.

Special guests also include people from rural areas. Guests from villages who have seen significant progress through government initiatives will be there. Water Warriors and Pani Samiti members, who have made significant contributions to water conservation, will also be honoured, the ministry said.

Para-Olympic athletes, international sports winners, and participants from events like the Chess Olympiad and Snooker World Championship will also be at the grand event, it added.

Farmers and tribal beneficiaries who have contributed to agriculture and environmental conservation are also among the invitees. These include individuals from schemes like PM Kisan and PMFBY, as well as tribal artisans and participants of the Van Dhan Vikas Yojna. Farmers and families who have supported environmental conservation and renewable energy use under schemes like PM Surya Ghar Yojna and PM KUSUM will also attend for the first time, the Centre said.

Handloom and handicraft artisans will also be honoured for their role in preserving India's cultural heritage. Innovators and entrepreneurs, such as patent holders and start-up founders, will also be recognised during the event.

Other guests include PM-YASHASVI Scheme participants, ASHA workers, MyBharat volunteers, and people from North Eastern states who have made significant contributions in various areas of community service and development.

These special guests will attend the Republic Day Parade and also visit the National War Memorial and PM Sangrahalay. They will have the chance to interact with government ministers during their visit.