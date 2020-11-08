Army Officer, 3 Soldiers Killed In Action; 3 Terrorists Shot Dead In J&K Encounter

An officer of the Indian Army and three soldiers, including a BSF constable, were killed in line of duty during an a major anti-terror operation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said.

Three terrorists were also gunned down in the anti-terror operation which is underway in Machil sector of the north Kashmir district, they said. This is one of the biggest encounter in the union territory since April.

The encounter started after Army and BSF intercepted a group of heavily armed infiltrators along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the terrorists were gunned down.

"Constable Sudip Sarkar lost his life during the operation in Machil Sector. Reinforcements received from Indian Army, the Joint operation still underway," said Border Security Force.

Earlier, an unidentified terrorist was neutralised in Machil Sector, as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along Line of Control (LoC) on the night of November 7-8, defence spokesperson said on Sunday.

Defence spokesperson informed that the terrorists trying to infiltrate were intercepted by a patrol party of the Army and contact with them was established. In an exchange of firing, one terrorist was killed, said the spokesperson. An AK rifle and two bags were recovered from the site.