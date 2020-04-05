3 Soldiers Dead, 5 Terrorists Killed In J&K's Kupwara

A soldier also died while two others are critically injured during the operation, defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

9 terrorists have been killed in anti-terror operations in J&K in 24 hours. (Representational image)

Three soldiers have died and five terrorists were killed during an encounter near the Line of Control after army intercepted a group of heavily armed infiltrators in Keran sector of north Kashmir.

This is the second encounter in last 24 hours. Yesterday four local terrorists were killed in encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir

The encounter started after troops intercepted a group of infiltrators in Keran sector of Kupwara district. The terrorists started firing at the security personnel forcing them to retaliate. Five terrorists were killed in the gunbattle. 

"Despite prevailing inclement weather conditions, casualties have been evacuated. Unfortunately two more soldiers succumbed to their injuries, others are presently undergoing treatment. Total three soldiers martyred. Operation in progress," said Defense spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia. 

Four Hizbul terrorists were also killed in a separate anti-terror operation in Kulgam district in south Kashmir, police tweeted.

The terrorists were responsible for half a dozen killings of civilians over last few weeks, the police said.

