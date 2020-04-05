3 Soldiers Dead, 5 Terrorists Killed In J&K's Kupwara

9 terrorists have been killed in anti-terror operations in J&K in 24 hours. (Representational image)

Three soldiers have died and five terrorists were killed during an encounter near the Line of Control after army intercepted a group of heavily armed infiltrators in Keran sector of north Kashmir.

This is the second encounter in last 24 hours. Yesterday four local terrorists were killed in encounter in Kulgam district of south Kashmir

The encounter started after troops intercepted a group of infiltrators in Keran sector of Kupwara district. The terrorists started firing at the security personnel forcing them to retaliate. Five terrorists were killed in the gunbattle.

"Despite prevailing inclement weather conditions, casualties have been evacuated. Unfortunately two more soldiers succumbed to their injuries, others are presently undergoing treatment. Total three soldiers martyred. Operation in progress," said Defense spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia.

While #Caronawarriors are fighting #Covid19,Police Army and CAPF are also fighting the terror virus from Pakistan .

In last 24 hours our our Troops on Kupwara border in North Kashmir and in Kulgam district in South Kashmir neutralized 9 terrorists. - J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) April 5, 2020

Four Hizbul terrorists were also killed in a separate anti-terror operation in Kulgam district in south Kashmir, police tweeted.

This includes 5 of Lashkar who infiltrated from Keran sector and 4 of Hizb run by Pakistan and responsible for half a dozen senseless killings of civilians over last few weeks. We pay tribute to the valour and sacrifices of our brave hearts. #JaiHind — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) April 5, 2020

The terrorists were responsible for half a dozen killings of civilians over last few weeks, the police said.