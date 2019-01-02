In Second Batch, 6 Rohingyas Get Deported To Myanmar: Sources

It was in October that first batch of five Rohingyas was sent to Myanmar. (Representational)

A Myanmar national from the Rakhine state, believed to be a Rohingya Muslim who was detained in India over illegal entry, has been sent back via the Manipur border on Wednesday, sources in the Manipur Police said.

Five other people from Myanmar, also believed to be Rohingyas, will also be deported on Thursday, the sources confirmed.

The Myanmar national, who was sent back on Wednesday, was kept in an Ambala jail. Earlier, his deportation process could not be completed as his documents were not in order.

Five people, who will be sent back on Thursday, were lodged in Tezpur jail in Assam that has 10 other Rohingyas in detention, sources told NDTV.