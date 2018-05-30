1 Paisa Petrol Price Cut Fuels Memes, Jokes And Anger On Twitter

People get their two-wheelers filled with petrol at a fuel station in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (File/Reuters)

Dear PM,



You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!??



If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste.



P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week. https://t.co/u7xzbUUjDS— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2018

The price of petrol fell by ONE Paisa. Here is someone ecstatic with the news. What will YOU do with the money you save? pic.twitter.com/HCDxh5yLwD — Congress (@INCIndia) May 30, 2018

Breaking: PM Modi to do a victory road show via open jeep for the 1 paisa reduction. #EkPaiseKiSarkar — Hasiba B. Amin (@HasibaAmin) May 30, 2018

India woke up to a cruel joke today. We were told that fuel prices are reduced but turns out the reduction in price was just 1 paisa. Which means that to save Re1 out of this reduction, one would have to utilize atleast 100litres of fuel #EkPaiseKiSarkar — Vidya (@Vidyaraj51) May 30, 2018

The "One Paise" which was phased out of circulation in the early seventies makes a re- entry in the Economy in 2018

The government of the day plays a brutal prank on the people of India by reducing the petrol rates by 0.01 paise

Yes...friends- ONE NAYA PAISA#EkPaiseKiSarkarpic.twitter.com/2fkIkJ0SkE — INC Ann Nadar#WithRG (@Aneela_7) May 30, 2018

After 16 days of hikes, Petrol and Diesel price cut by 1 paisa.#HumFitTohIndiaFit is already showing results — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) May 30, 2018

Ek Paisa Petrol Kee Keemat Tum Kya Jaano Ramesh Babu ! pic.twitter.com/mwkbcpWHLe — Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 30, 2018

Guys, stop mocking them please.



If you save 1 paise/ltr there's a good chance you might end up saving 3 within just a year!



For that you can get not 1...not 2...but 3 whole @ParleFamily melody chocolates!



Melody khao khud jaan jao 1 paise ki kimaat.



#EkPaiseKiSarkarpic.twitter.com/6RVK1G1XIY — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) May 30, 2018