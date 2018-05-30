1 Paisa Petrol Price Cut Fuels Memes, Jokes And Anger On Twitter

"ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste," tweeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Dear PM,
You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!??
If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste.
P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week. https://t.co/u7xzbUUjDS— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2018
From its official Twitter handle, the Congress shared a meme mocking BJP supporters:
The price of petrol fell by ONE Paisa. Here is someone ecstatic with the news. What will YOU do with the money you save? pic.twitter.com/HCDxh5yLwD— Congress (@INCIndia) May 30, 2018
Other Congress supporters tweeted similar zingers:
Breaking: PM Modi to do a victory road show via open jeep for the 1 paisa reduction. #EkPaiseKiSarkar— Hasiba B. Amin (@HasibaAmin) May 30, 2018
India woke up to a cruel joke today. We were told that fuel prices are reduced but turns out the reduction in price was just 1 paisa. Which means that to save Re1 out of this reduction, one would have to utilize atleast 100litres of fuel #EkPaiseKiSarkar— Vidya (@Vidyaraj51) May 30, 2018
The "One Paise" which was phased out of circulation in the early seventies makes a re- entry in the Economy in 2018— INC Ann Nadar#WithRG (@Aneela_7) May 30, 2018
The government of the day plays a brutal prank on the people of India by reducing the petrol rates by 0.01 paise
Yes...friends- ONE NAYA PAISA#EkPaiseKiSarkarpic.twitter.com/2fkIkJ0SkE
On Twitter, some responded to the news with humour:
After 16 days of hikes, Petrol and Diesel price cut by 1 paisa.#HumFitTohIndiaFit is already showing results— Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) May 30, 2018
Ek Paisa Petrol Kee Keemat Tum Kya Jaano Ramesh Babu ! pic.twitter.com/mwkbcpWHLe— Rachit Seth (@rachitseth) May 30, 2018
Guys, stop mocking them please.— Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) May 30, 2018
If you save 1 paise/ltr there's a good chance you might end up saving 3 within just a year!
For that you can get not 1...not 2...but 3 whole @ParleFamily melody chocolates!
Melody khao khud jaan jao 1 paise ki kimaat.
#EkPaiseKiSarkarpic.twitter.com/6RVK1G1XIY
Indian public feelings when they see 1 paisa drop in petrol diesel #1PaisaGormint#EkPaiseKiSarkar Re 1 #1PaisaFuelJokepic.twitter.com/mog1at22Oh— Amar Akhbar Anthony (@amarakhbaranth1) May 30, 2018
Petrol and diesel prices have been steadily rising daily for the last 16 days. The price of petrol has increased by Rs. 3.8 per litre and diesel by Rs. 3.38 over the past fortnight. Prices vary from state to state depending on local sales tax or VAT.
Kerala, however, became the first state to announce a cut in fuel prices. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government has decided it will reduce the prices of petrol and diesel by Re 1 in the state from Friday, June 1. "Re 1" is also among the top trends on Twitter.