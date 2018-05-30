"One Paise Drop In Fuel Price!? Is It A Prank?": Rahul Gandhi The marginal reduction of 1 paisa a litre comes after a softening of global crude prices. But petrol and diesel prices are still near all-time highs in some cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

47 Shares EMAIL PRINT Rahul Gandhi had thrown what he called a #FuelChallenge at PM Modi last week (File) New Delhi: After 16 straight days of hikes, fuel prices came down by all of "one paisa" today, and Rahul Gandhi wondered whether it was a prank. "ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste," tweeted the Congress president, who is currently abroad for his mother Sonia Gandhi's medical check-up.



The marginal reduction of 1 paisa a litre comes after a softening of global crude prices. But petrol and diesel prices are still near all-time highs in some cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.



The opposition has been targeting the government over the daily increase. Rahul Gandhi had thrown what he called a #FuelChallenge at Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, demanding that prices be cut. He reminded the prime minister of that challenge in today's tweet.

Dear PM,



You've cut the price of Petrol and Diesel today by 1 paisa. ONE paisa!??



If this is your idea of a prank, it’s childish and in poor taste.



P.S. A ONE paisa cut is not a suitable response to the #FuelChallenge I threw you last week. https://t.co/u7xzbUUjDS— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 30, 2018

In the morning, Indian Oil Corporation had announced a reduction in the range of 60 paise a litre on its website. But that was revised soon, with an official of the oil marketing company telling Press Trust of India: "The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today's price."



Last Friday, as PM Modi tweeted "challenge accepted" to Virat Kohli's post tagging him on a fitness campaign, Rahul Gandhi used the chance to target the government on petrol prices. "Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge," he tweeted.



The steep climb in fuel prices is attributed to a surge in crude oil prices and high excise duty.



After 16 straight days of hikes, fuel prices came down by all of "one paisa" today, and Rahul Gandhi wondered whether it was a prank. "ONE paisa!?? If this is your idea of a prank, it's childish and in poor taste," tweeted the Congress president, who is currently abroad for his mother Sonia Gandhi's medical check-up.The marginal reduction of 1 paisa a litre comes after a softening of global crude prices. But petrol and diesel prices are still near all-time highs in some cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.The opposition has been targeting the government over the daily increase. Rahul Gandhi had thrown what he called a #FuelChallenge at Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, demanding that prices be cut. He reminded the prime minister of that challenge in today's tweet.In the morning, Indian Oil Corporation had announced a reduction in the range of 60 paise a litre on its website. But that was revised soon, with an official of the oil marketing company telling Press Trust of India: "The reduction was supposed to be 1 paisa but due to a clerical error the price prevalent on May 25 was communicated as today's price." Last Friday, as PM Modi tweeted "challenge accepted" to Virat Kohli's post tagging him on a fitness campaign, Rahul Gandhi used the chance to target the government on petrol prices. "Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here's one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge," he tweeted.The steep climb in fuel prices is attributed to a surge in crude oil prices and high excise duty. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter