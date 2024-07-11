1 Lakh Tablets Of Yaba Drug Worth Rs 30 Crore Seized In Assam, 2 Arrested

Packets of Yaba tablets were recovered from inside the fuel tank of a vehicle.

Two drug peddlers have been arrested and one lakh Yaba tablets with a market value of Rs 30 crore were seized from their possession in the Karimganj district, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the seizure was made during an anti-narcotics operation last night at the Gandharaj Bari area, which fell under the Ratabari Police station in the Karimganj district. After getting specific inputs, the police intercepted a vehicle and recovered one lakh Yaba tablets from it, the officer said.

🚫SAY NO TO DRUGS🚫



Based on actionable intelligence, @karimganjpolice intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring State and recovered 1,00,000 YABA tablets from hidden chambers of the vehicle.



Two people have been apprehended



Good job @assampolice#AssamAgainstDrugspic.twitter.com/Yo2VTiVy7k — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 11, 2024

The arrested accused have been identified as Nazmul Hussain and Mutlib Ali said Karimganj Superintendent of Police (SP) Partha Protim Das on Thursday.

"We received information that a consignment of Yaba tablets is coming from the Mizoram side. Accordingly, we set up a naka checking in a place under the Ratabari Police station and intercepted the vehicle," he said.

Further, he added, "After thorough investigation, we recovered 10 packets of Yaba tablets from the inside of the fuel tank of the vehicle. We have arrested two people who have been identified as Nazmul Hussain and Mutlib Ali."

According to the police, the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 30 crore.

Earlier, on June 7, the Assam Police seized 1.7 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 8.5 crores and arrested one person in the Dholaikhal area near the Assam- Mizoram border.

"Based on secret information, Cachar Police conducted a special operation alonv with the Assam-Mizoram border at the Dholaikhal area near Dholaikhal Border Outpost under the jurisdiction of Dholai Police Station," informed Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district.

The senior police officer said that the consignment is suspected to have been illegally transported from Chaiphai, Mizoram.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)