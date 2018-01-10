1 Killed, 4 Injured In Stampede During Army Recruitment Drive In Bihar

The incident took place around 3 am when the aspirants tried to rush into BMP Ground through the Police Lines gate to take part in a run, on the fifth day of the recruitment drive, Superintendent of Police MS Dhillon said.
The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar from Gaya district, he said. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.
The four others -- Vimlesh Kumar, Devbrat Kumar Shyamnandan Kumar Verma and Dharmendra Kumar -- were undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital in Sasaram, where their condition was stated to be out of danger, the senior police officer said.