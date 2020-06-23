1 Dead As Mobs Chase 3 Transporting Cattle, Rajasthan, UP Cops Pass The Buck

Rajasthan Police have booked one of the three men accused of illegally transporting cattle (File)

The investigation into the death of a man accused of illegally transporting cattle has hit a roadblock with police from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan each passing the buck to the other. The man, who was one of three accused of moving the animals unlawfully, was allegedly killed by a mob on the border between the two states.

The cops in Rajasthan have said the mob from UP's Mathura crossed the border into their state near Jurhera town. Their counterparts in UP have claimed that since the incident happened in Rajasthan, they will not be conducting any inquiries.

Amid the bureaucratic tussle between the police forces, two of the three men being chased were injured and admitted to a hospital in Mathura. One of these two has died.

The third, from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, was caught by villagers from Nonera in Rajasthan's Bharatpur and has been booked by police under relevant sections. He too has received medical aid for injuries.

According to reports the mob was chasing the three men accused of illegally moving cattle. The mob caught up with two, whom they thrashed and took back with them.

The police in Rajasthan have said the offence began when the mob attacked the three men for transporting cattle within UP borders. During the chase they crossed the border, the police said, arguing that this makes it a case for the Uttar Pradesh cops.

The vehicle in which the mob was chasing the three men - Tata 407, a light commercial vehicle manufactured by Tata Motors - has been seized by Rajasthan Police.

In August last year the Rajasthan Assembly passed a bill providing life imprisonment and a fine of between Rs 1 and Rs 5 lakh for those convicted in cases of mob attacks leading to victims' deaths.