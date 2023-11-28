1 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Jewellery Shop In Tamil Nadu: Cops

A man died after a fire broke out inside a jewellery shop in Tamil Nadu's Madurai. (Representational)

A man died after a massive fire broke out inside a jewellery shop in Tamil Nadu's Madurai city on Monday evening, police said.

According to Rathnavel, Dean of the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital, the person was brought dead to the hospital.

The exact cause behind the fire and the deceased person's identity were not confirmed yet.

The intensity of the fire was evident in videos captured from the spot, where firefighters could be seen breaking the glass wall of the jewellery shop in their efforts to reach the individual trapped inside the building.

