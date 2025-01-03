"Could Have Built <i>Sheeshmahal</i> For Myself, But...": PM Jabs Arvind Kejriwal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 1,675 flats for 'Jhuggi - Jhopri' (JJ) clusters and two urban redevelopment projects in the national capital today. The inauguration also saw the Prime Minister taking a swipe at AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the official residence of the Chief Minister of Delhi.

"The country knows it well that Modi never built a home for himself but has built more than 4 crore houses for the poor; 'mai bhi koi sheeshmahal bana sakta tha' (even I could have built a Sheeshmahal)," PM Modi said at the event, alluding to recent allegations of exorbitant expenditures on the Delhi Chief Minister's residence.

This statement referred to an October inventory released by the Public Works Department (PWD), detailing high-end appliances and gadgets reportedly worth over crores installed at the Delhi Chief Minister's bungalow. The controversy has become a political flashpoint between the BJP and the AAP.

"In the last 10 years, Delhi is surrounded by an 'aapada' (disaster). By keeping Anna Hazare at the front, a few 'kattar beimaan' (extremely dishonest) people have pushed Delhi towards 'aapada'. 'AAP aapada bankar Delhi par toot padi hai' (AAP has descended as a calamity on Delhi)," PM Modi said.

"Today, India has become a symbol of political and economic stability. This role of India will strengthen even more in 2025. This year will be the year to strengthen India's position in the world. It will be the year of making India one of the biggest manufacturing centres in the world..." he added.

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi earlier said this was an important day for Delhi's development.

"Today is an important day for Delhi's development. At a programme in Ashok Vihar, will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for a wide range of development works which will boost 'Ease of Living' for the people of Delhi," he said.

The inauguration of newly constructed flats marked the completion of the second successful In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

PM Modi handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries of EWS flats at Swabhiman Apartments in the Ashok Vihar area.

For every Rs 25 lakh spent on the construction of a flat by the central government, the eligible beneficiaries pay less than seven per cent of the total amount, comprising Rs 1.42 lakh as a nominal contribution and Rs 30,000 for five years of maintenance.

The development push from the BJP-led central government comes ahead of assembly polls in Delhi, expected in February.

PM Modi also inaugurated two urban redevelopment projects -- the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and the General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) Type-II quarters at Sarojini Nagar.

The government said the World Trade Centre transformed the area by replacing more than 600 dilapidated quarters with state-of-the-art commercial towers, offering around 34 lakh square feet of premium commercial space with advanced amenities.