156 Deaths In Delhi In 24 Hours, Lowest Since April 16; 1,568 Fresh Cases

Delhi's positivity rate has dipped to 2.14%, lowest since March 27 (File)

Delhi today reported 1,568 new cases of coronavirus and 156 deaths - the lowest number of fatalities since April 16. The national capital logged less than 2,000 new Covid cases for the third consecutive day today. Experts have attributed the dip in cases to the lockdown in the capital which will be in place till 5 am on May 31.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the deadly second wave of the coronavirus is now "under control" as he warned of a third wave.

"Second wave in control, started prep for 3rd wave," the Chief Minister tweeted with a list of steps being taken to control the pandemic.

Second wave in control, started prep for 3rd wave.



Imported 6000 oxy cylinders. Can set up 3000 oxy beds with these. Grateful to HCL, Give India and Central govt (esp Indian embassy in Beijing) for helping us get these cylinders to Delhi.



Many more preps underway pic.twitter.com/RZGHObqKne — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 24, 2021

The positivity rate in Delhi today dipped to 2.14%, lowest since March 27 while the number of active cases has dropped to below 22,000 - a eight-week low. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent is considered to be within the safe zone.

In the last 24 hours, 73,406 samples were tested in Delhi while 1,88,62,103 tests have been conducted so far.

The national capital has reported 14,19,986 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic with 23,565 deaths. 4,251 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 96.8%.

Vaccinations for the people in the age group of 18-44 years were paused in Delhi on Saturday due to a shortage of doses. The state government tried to buy shots from US pharmaceutical giants Pfizer and Moderna directly, but the firms declined saying they will deal only with the central government.

Arvind Kejriwal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an increase in the supply of doses. "Every month, Delhi needs 80 lakh doses, but it received only 16 lakh doses in May. For June, our share has been reduced further to eight lakh doses," he had said.

India today reported below two lakh for the first time since April 14 as 1.96 lakh fresh cases pushed the total to 2.69 crore. The country, hit by a devastating second wave of coronavirus, is grappling to vaccinate people amid a shortage of domestic vaccines while continuing to fight a new challenge of Black Fungus in a large number of recovered patients.