1,000 Tribunals For Those Left Out Of Citizens List: Assam To Top Court

The officer said the need for the tribunals had been communicated to the Union Home Ministry.

The Assam Chief Secretary on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that the government is planning to have 1,000 tribunals to deal with pleas of those who have been left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to the Supreme Court, the government will publish the NRC on July 31.

Those among the 40 lakh excluded from NRC will move Foreigners Tribunals.

The Chief Secretary told the court that Rs 900 crore needed to be sanctioned for the tribunals and nearly 1,000 judges were required.

The officer said the need for the tribunals had been communicated to the Union Home Ministry.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought to know how the judges would be recruited, on a temporary basis, for these tribunals.

The Chief Secretary said he had scheduled a meeting with the Registrar of the Gauhati High Court and a roadmap will be drawn in consultation with the High Court.

The Chief Justice asked if the Chief Secretary was confident that "good people" will participate in conducting hearings in the tribunal. The official said the Assam government would approach retired judges.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.