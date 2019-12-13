'We Are On Our Way To Peace': Assam Top Cop On Citizenship Act Protests

Assam top cop Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said peaceful protests were being allowed for now.

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta today said that while violence in the state over the amended Citizenship Act has largely abated, the police were still keeping a tight vigil to ensure that the situation does not go out of control again.

"We are on our way to peace. Today is a much better day, but we will keep a tight vigil. We have our duties in place, and our teams are working tirelessly. It is a tough time, but we are working on it," he told NDTV.

Mr Mahanta, however, claimed that the police were not enforcing restrictions on the people for now. "Today, we decided against keeping a tight leash on the situation. People are being allowed to come out and buy household goods," he said, adding that Internet connectivity will be brought back once the situation returns to normal.

Assam's Guwahati had witnessed largescale violence on Thursday, with thousands defying curfew orders to protest the amended Citizenship Act. The day ended with two protesters dying in police firing, and over a thousand taken into custody. Today, thousands answered a call from the All Assam Students Union to converge on Chandmari playground and undertake a mass hunger strike.

Mr Mahanta, who was promoted to the post after the violence began, claimed that the initially peaceful protest in Assam was hijacked by "bad elements". "They were enjoying, having fun. Bad characters were trying to have a field day," he said, but added that things would get better from Saturday.

The Assam DGP said that over 1,000 people have been detained and 65 arrested since the start of the violence. "Many policemen were also injured, but things are pretty much under control now."