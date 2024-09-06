'Whiskey Ice Cream' Racket Busted In Hyderabad, 2 Arrested

Officials seized around 11.50 kilograms of whiskey ice cream from the store

Hyderabad Excise Department today seized an ice cream parlour for selling whiskey-laced ice cream and arrested two persons involved in the racket.

During the raid, the officials identified that the store in the Jubilee Hills area was mixing 100 ml of whiskey in 60 grams of ice cream and selling it at high prices.

The owners of the ice cream parlour, Dayakar Reddy and Sobhan, were arrested in the case.