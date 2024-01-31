Video: Drunk Hyderabad Woman Assaults Conductor, Abuses People On Bus

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

A woman in Hyderabad was caught on camera verbally abusing and physically assaulting a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus conductor. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video captured the woman unleashing a barrage of verbal abuse and physical assault on the bus conductor. Visibly drunk, the woman kicked the conductor in the course of her argument. The woman was also caught on camera being rude and offensive to other passengers on the bus. The incident reportedly occurred following a dispute over the fare or a ticket-related issue.

The TSRTC registered a complaint against the woman, and law enforcement agencies are actively investigating the matter.