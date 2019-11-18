Drunk Woman Attacks 2 Policewomen In Hyderabad Police Station

Police said they would hand over the accused woman to her parents (representational)

A drunk woman created ruckus at a police station in Hyderabad and attacked two policewomen in the early hours today,the police said.

The incident occurred at Banjara Hills police station in the posh neighborhood.

Police found a woman lying on the road around midnight. She was shifted to the police station.

According to police, the woman, identified as Lisa, tried to leave the police station after gaining consciousness today morning. She was enraged when told to wait until some acquaintance came to pick her up.

She abused at the police personnel and threatened them. When police women tried to restrain her, she attacked them. She bit the hand of a woman constable and scratched the neck of another constable with her nails.

The police women finally managed to overpower her. She told police that she hails from Nagaland and works for an Information Technology company in Madhapur.

Police said they would hand over the woman to her parents.

