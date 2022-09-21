Telangana To Distribute 1 Crore Sarees, Support Weaving Community

Telangana government has spent Rs 339.73 crore on the Bathukamma saree project

The government of Telangana will distribute one crore Bathukamma sarees from tomorrow. KT Rama Rao, the state's Textiles and Handlooms Minister, said the initiative was launched in 2017 to support weavers and present a small token of appreciation to women. Mr Rao said the sarees will be distributed in the presence of ministers, MLAs and other public representatives.

Bathukamma is an annual Hindu festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh, for nine days, usually in September-October.

Compared to last year, this year's Bathukamma sarees offer a wider variety in terms of their design and colour. Rural women and designers from National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) were consulted to ensure quality products. The minister said this year, the Textiles Department has prepared 240 types of thread-bordered, 100 per cent polyester filament yarn sarees, using 24 different designs and ten attractive colours.

Mr Rao said that every woman in Telangana with a Food Security Card is eligible to receive a Bathukamma saree. Telangana government has spent Rs 339.73 crore on the project, which provides weavers with employment. Nearly 5.81 crore sarees have been distributed under this project since its launch.

The Textiles Department, in association with the District Collectors, has made arrangements for distribution of the sarees.

Mr Rao further said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has initiated several programmes to support the state's weavers who were in distress owing to unemployment prior to the formation of Telangana.

While the government of Telangana is trying to support weavers, the Central government is burdening them with measures such as Goods and Services Tax (GST) on textiles, the Textiles and Handlooms Minister complained. He added that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Telangana government will continue to work for the benefit of the weaving community.

Of the one crore sarees to be distributed, 92 lakh are six metres in length. The remaining are nine-metre sarees, worn by older women in North Telangana.