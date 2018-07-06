Telangana Officer's House Raided, Assets Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized: Police

Large amount of cash, gold and silver items found at Telengana government official's house

A chief engineer in the irrigation department of Telangana was raided by officials of the anti-corruption bureau on Friday, over allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his legal sources of income. Suresh Kumar, who has been in the state irrigation department for the last 32 years dismissed the allegations saying the cash and jewellery belong to his son and daughter, who live abroad.

"Raids were carried out at six locations in Hyderabad and Karimnagar. There were complaints that Suresh Kumar has two flats, two houses, ten plots and four bank lockers," senior officer of the anti-corruption bureau, Kiran Kumar told NDTV.

As per the anti-corruption bureau officials, Suresh Kumar's assets are worth over Rs 10 crore. The chief engineer however, claimed he does not own more than Rs 10 lakh and the rest belong to his children.

Large amount of gold and silver items and cash were found at his residence in Somajiguda said the police. Apart from the raids at the chief engineer's house, searches were also carried out at the residences of his relatives in Karimnagar and Prodattur in Cuddapah district.

Mr Kumar is due to retire in July 2019.

Earlier in January, Sravan Kumar, another senior official of the Telangana irrigation department was raided by the anti-corruption bureau for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets. Two houses, five plots, 33 acres of agricultural land, three vehicles were found during the searches at four locations in Hyderabad.