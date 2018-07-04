Green Corridor Gives 15-Year-Old New Lease Of Life In Hyderabad

Distance of 8.7 km was covered by ambulance within 11 minutes, a police official said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old girl patient got a new lease of life after she received a heart transplant thanks to a green corridor provided by the Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday.

The heart, harvested from a 21-year-old brain dead man, was transported from Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills to Global Hospital in Lakdi-Ka-Pool a Hyderabad suburb, a police release said.

The total distance of 8.7 km was covered by the ambulance within 11 minutes i.e., from 10.52 am to 11.03 am, a police official said.

The heart was transplanted successfully, the release said.

"It was peak hour. We gave green channel and the road was completely kept clear... "Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) L S Chauhan said.

The girl is from Adilabad district.